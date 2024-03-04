South Gujarat Poised For Growth With Proposed Second Airport At Parsoli, Navsari

In a move set to bolster regional connectivity and economic development, the BJP Government in Gujarat has announced plans to develop a new airport at Parsoli village in Navsari. This initiative, aimed at reviving a historical airstrip once used by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1960, promises to usher in a new era of prosperity for South Gujarat.

The village of Parsoli, etched in history for its brief encounter with India's first Prime Minister, is on the cusp of transformation. The proposed airport, covering approximately 37 hectares of land earmarked by the Gujarat Government, is part of a broader vision to enhance infrastructure within the region. This initiative is not just about reviving an airstrip; it's about reclaiming a piece of history to fuel future growth.

Plan to establish 11 airports across Gujarat

The announcement came amidst discussions in the Gujarat Assembly, revealing that the land, long designated for an aerodrome, has lain vacant and undeveloped. Now, with renewed focus and the prospect of becoming a pivotal aviation hub, Parsoli's fortunes are looking up. This development is amongst a broader project that includes the establishment of 11 airports across the state, enhancing connectivity to major pilgrimage and cultural sites.

Adjacent to the proposed airport site, the foundation for Gujarat's first and largest textile park, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been laid at Vansi Borsi in Navsari. This synergy between the upcoming airport and the textile park signifies a strategic move to boost the local economy, generate employment, and enhance the region's logistical capabilities.

Big boost to connectivity in Gujarat

The significance of this project extends beyond transportation. It symbolizes a revival of Parsoli's historical legacy and a step towards modernization and economic revitalization. The airport, poised to be the first in Navsari district, is expected to play a critical role in supporting the PM-MITRA park and other regional developmental projects.

"As South Gujarat stands on the brink of a new developmental era, the proposed Parsoli airport embodies the region's aspirations for growth and connectivity" said and airport activist. "With strategic planning and execution, this project promises to not only honor a historical legacy but also pave the way for a prosperous future. The people of Navsari and the broader South Gujarat region await the realization of this dream, hopeful for the opportunities and connectivity it will bring."