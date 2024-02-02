Gujarat Unveils Record Budget Of Rs 3.32 Lakh Crore, Focus On Infrastructure, Education, & Social Welfare

In a landmark move, the Gujarat government unveiled a record budget of Rs 3.32 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking a significant increase from the previous year's budget. Presented by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, the budget prioritizes infrastructure development, education, social welfare, and healthcare, aiming to improve the lives of citizens across the state.

The budget allocates Rs 187 crore for adding 2,500 new buses to the State Transport Corporation (GSRTC), significantly enhancing public transportation accessibility. Additionally, the "Jan Rakshak Scheme" introduces 1,100 new vehicles equipped with advanced technology to strengthen the emergency response system.

Recognizing the importance of social welfare, the budget commits Rs 6,193 crore to various initiatives. Notably, the "Sant Surdas Yojana," which provides financial assistance to senior citizens, will be extended to individuals without BPL cards, with a dedicated allocation of Rs 87 crore. Additionally, Rs 4,374 crore is earmarked for tribal development and Rs 2,659 crore for skill development and employment generation.

Education receives a significant boost with a Rs 55,114 crore allocation. To improve accessibility, the budget extends transportation facilities to one lakh students of 9th to 12th standard. Furthermore, six new ITIs will be converted into "Mega ITIs," offering advanced skill training to youth.

In line with Gujarat's vision of becoming a technology hub, the budget proposes a Rs 52 crore Fintech hub in GIFT city and allocates Rs 33 crore for establishing a "School of Semiconductor" in collaboration with Micron. These initiatives aim to foster innovation and attract talent in the technology sector.

The budget prioritizes women's empowerment with the "Namo Laxmi Yojana," offering financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to girls in 9th and 10th standard and Rs 15,000 to those in 11th and 12th. Additionally, adolescent girls in 9th to 12th standard in both government and private schools will receive Rs 50,000 over four years.

To encourage students from underprivileged backgrounds to pursue science, the "Namo Saraswati Scheme" offers financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000 for students opting for science stream in 11th and 12th standard, respectively. Furthermore, an amnesty scheme waives off motor vehicle tax liabilities for owners scrapping vehicles older than eight years, promoting environmental sustainability.