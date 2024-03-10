Western Railway Set To Introduce Its 6th Vande Bharat Express Between Ahmedabad & Mumbai Central

Vande Bharat | FPJ

Western Railway (WR) is all set to introduce its 6th Vande Bharat Express train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central from March 13, 2024. At present, five Vande Bharat trains are running over WR – Gandhinagar Capital-Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Jodhpur, Ahmedabad-Jamnagar, Indore-Bhopal-Nagpur and Udaipur-Jaipur (halt at Chittaurgarh).

According to Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of WR, the inaugural run of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat and the extension of Ahmedabad–Jamnagar to Okha will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 09:00 am on March 12 through video conferencing. Regular services will start from March 13.

Details of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat super fast express

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat super fast express will run six days a week and will not run on Sundays. Train No 22962 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat will leave Ahmedabad at 06:10 am and will arrive Mumbai Central at 11:35 am. Similarly in return direction, train No 22961 Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Vande Bharat will depart from Mumbai Central at 3:55 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 9:25 pm. En route, the train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi and Borivali station in both directions. This train consists of an AC chair car and executive chair car.

Train No. 22925 Ahmedabad-Okha Vande Bharat will depart Ahmedabad at 6:10 pm every day except Tuesdays to reach Okha at 00:40 am (mid night) the next day. Similarly in the return direction, train No. 22926 will depart Okha at 03:40 am every day except Wednesdays and reach Ahmedabad at 10:10 am the same day. En route, the train will halt at Sabarmati, Sanand, Viramgam, Surendranagar, Wankaner, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Dwarka station in both directions. This train consists of an AC chair car and executive chair car.

PM to visit Gujarat, Rajasthan on March 12

Prime Minister to visit Gujarat and Rajasthan on March 12. Around 9:15am, the PM will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs85,000 crore at Ahmedabad. Thereafter, at around 10am, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram where he will inaugurate Kochrab Ashram and launch the master plan of Gandhi ashram memorial. Thereafter, at around 1:45 pm, the PM will witness 'Bharat Shakti' - a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a tri-services live fire and manoeuvre exercise in Pokhran, Rajasthan.