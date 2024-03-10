MP: PM Modi To Inaugurate Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express On March 12; Check Schedule Here

Vande Bharat | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is all set to get its fourth Vande Bharat Express, running between Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin and Khajuraho, on March 12. The Railway Board has given approval to operate the train and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the train on Tuesday. The route of Vande Bharat has also been finalized. It will have stoppages in Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh and Chhatarpur.

The new train will increase connectivity in the Bundelkhand region. This will be the first time that a high speed train is being introduced in this belt. This will directly benefit the travelers and foreign tourists coming to Khajuraho. As of now, there are three Vande Bharat trains running in Madhya Pradesh, Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat, Bhopal-Rewa Vande Bharat and Indore-Nagpur Vande Bharat.

Gwalior travelers to benefit

The train will start from Hazrat Nizamuddin and reach Khajuraho directly stopping at Gwalior, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, and Chhatarpur. Vande Bharat will complete the journey of about 667 kilometers in 6:40 hours. Whereas the other train on this route covers this journey in 13:40 hours. There is no stoppage of this train in Agra and Mathura. Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat has a stoppage in Agra. There is no stoppage of both the trains in Mathura.

Rent 1.4 times more than Shatabdi

At present Vande Bharat Express is the fastest running train in the country.

There are two classes on the Vande Bharat train. One is executive class and the other is chair car. The fare of this train is much higher than Shatabdi. Chaircar fare is 1.4 times more than Shatabdi train fare. At the same time, the fare of executive class is 1.3 times more than the fare of AC-first class in the premium train.

Check schedule

22469 Khajuraho-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week except Monday. This train will depart from Khajuraho at 2:30 pm and reach Chhatarpur at 3:15 pm, then reach Tikamgarh at 4:09 pm, depart from here and reach Lalitpur at 5:20 pm. After this, it will reach Jhansi at 6:30 pm, Gwalior at 7:35 pm, Agra at 9:05 pm and Hazrat Nizamuddin at 11:10 pm.

Similarly, in return, the train 22470 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will depart from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 6 am and reach Agra Cantt at 7:45 am. After this the train will reach Gwalior at 9:15 am and Jhansi at 10:35 am. After this, it will leave from here and reach Lalitpur at 11:40 am and Tikamgarh at 12:26 am. Leaving from here, this train will reach Chhatarpur at 1:20 pm and Khajuraho at 2:20 pm. This train will take a halt of two minutes at every station.