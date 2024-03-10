MP: Man Attacks Sister-In-Law's Family With Knife Over Stillbirth In Front Of Jabalpur Medical College's Security Post |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Security arrangements of the largest medical hospital of Madhya Pradesh has come under fire after an incident of stabbing was reported right in front of the campus on Saturday. A man and his friend attacked his sister-in-law's family members with a knife after the woman had a stillbirth, in front of the security guard post.

The knife attack incident, which took place in broad daylight, was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the campus of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College. Police arrived on information and admitted the injured to the medical hospital and started searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV.

Notably, a similar incident was reported on Friday as well when some miscreants had spread panic by firing a bomb inside the medical campus.

Panic inside campus

According to informataion, the incident happened at around 4.30 pm. Two youths first assaulted and scuffled with the women at the main gate of the Medical College and when other two youths came to save the women, the miscreants became violent. The incident of stabbing created a stir in the entire medical campus and the people present there informed the police about it through Dial 100. When the police reached the spot and started investigation, it came to fore that the entire controversy was related to a stillbirth.

Man attacked his sister-in-laws family

During the investigation, it was revealed that the injured Monu Vishwakarma had come to the hospital along with his mother and maternal uncle for the delivery of his sister. But the newborn died in the womb even before delivery. When the woman’s brother-in-law Pappu Vishwakarma came to know about this, he reached the medical hospital along with his other friend Himanshu Vishwakarma. First, Pappu argued and beat up his sister-in-law's mother, in between Monu went to his maternal uncle for protection. Pappu Vishwakarma then took out a knife, attacked them and injured both of them. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the main gate.

Security personnel didn't stop the dispute

It is noteworthy that the security personnel of the medical hospital were present at the gate but did not even try to stop the dispute. This has raised questions about the security arrangements of the medical hospital.

As of now, on the complaint of the injured, the Garha police have registered a case against the accused Pappu Vishwakarma and his other associate under various sections, and have started searching for the accused.