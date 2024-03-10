MP Weather Update: Temperature Crosses 35°C In Narmadapuram, Narsinghpur; Heat To Further Intensify This Week |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The temperature has increased in Madhya Pradesh due to change in wind direction. On Saturday, the day temperature in Narmadapuram and Narsinghpur crossed 35 degrees Celsius, while in 19 cities the temperature remained 30 degrees or more. Night temperatures have increased in most cities. According to meteorologists, the effect of heat will increase for the next 4 days. Then due to the activity of Western Disturbance, clouds may also appear in the northern part.

According to the Meteorological Center Bhopal, at present easterly winds are blowing at the lower level of the troposphere in the state. Due to this the heat has also increased. From March 12, Western Disturbance will start affecting West-North India. Its impact may remain in Madhya Pradesh also. It may remain cloudy especially in the Gwalior-Chambal division.

Temperature crosses 31 degrees Celsius in Bhopal

Bhopal will be affected by intense heat till March 13. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature has started increasing since Saturday as the temperature remained above 31 degrees Celsius. It will remain between 33-34 degrees for the next 3 days. The night temperature is also expected to increase.

Gwalior coldest

Gwalior was the coldest during the day on Saturday. At the same time, the temperature was highest in Narsinghpur. The mercury was recorded at 27.5 degrees in Gwalior and 28 degrees in Nowgong. Whereas, 35.4 degree Celsius was recorded in Narsinghpur.