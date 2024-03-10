 MP: Man Kills Brother With Axe For Turning Off Music At Family Function In Satna
PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Representative Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly hacked his brother to death with an axe after the latter turned off the music and stopped him from dancing at a family function in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the accused, Rajkumar Kol (30), for the murder that occurred at Mauhar village under Kothi police station limits on Friday night, an official said.

Rajkumar's brother Rakesh (35) had organised a function at his house, during which music was being played on a sound system, said Rupendra Rajput, in-charge of Kothi police station.

The victim later turned off the music, and the accused wanted to continue dancing, he said.

An argument ensued between the brothers, and in a fit of anger, Rajkumar allegedly attacked Rakesh with an axe and killed him on the spot, the official said.

The accused fled the scene and was later apprehended near a culvert where he was hiding, he said.

The accused was placed under arrest, and the weapon used in the crime was seized, the official said. 

