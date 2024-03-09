MP: Jabalpur Man Murders Elder Brother For Job & Property; Cooks Road Accident Story To Evade Police

Deceased, Abhishek Bharti |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A case of cold-blooded murder has come to light in Jabalpur in which a man allegedly killed his elder brother for greed of house and job. Not only this, the accused attempted to manipulate the murder into a road accident to evade the police arrest, said Hanumantal Police on Saturday.

According to the information, Abhishek Bharti, resident of Hanumantal police station area, was found dead on the roadside on the night of March 4. Prima facie, the case appeared to be a road accident.

According to information, Hanumantal Police Station TI Manas Dwivedi, when the police team reached the spot and examined the body, they found injuries on the head and other parts of the deceased. However, before reaching the conclusion, police sent the body for post-mortem, after which they started investigating the case.

Accused, Vinod |

Police arrests the accused

During the investigation, the police examined all the CCTV cameras installed from Abhishek's house to the incident site. In those CCTV footage, the presence of younger brother Vinod was reported at the same time of Abhishek's movement. This made the police suspect Vinod.

Three days after the incident, the police came to know that deceased Abhishek's younger brother Vinod was having a dispute regarding job and house, after which the police took Vinod into custody and interrogated him strictly. Vinod then confessed to his crime of killing Abhishek by attacking him with an iron pipe.

According to information Vinod was fighting with his brother over the partition of the house and both of them had disputes many times in the past. However, the police have arrested the accused Vinod Bharti for the crime of murdering his brother and sent him to jail.