MP: 3 Hours On, State Secretariat Continues To Burn; Congress Calls Fire An 'Attempt To Hide Scams Of Shivraj-Govt'; Visuals Surface

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over three hours on, the fire continues to blaze Madhya Pradesh secretariat Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal.

The fire that broke out at 10:30 am is yet to be controlled (till the time this copy was published), despite a dozen brigades making several rounds. In fact, fire brigades were called from 50 km away in Raise to douse the flames, but in vain.

Police personnel, too, have been deployed.

As per information, a short circuit in the building sparked the fire; however, no official announcement has been made regarding the cause.

Congress Leader of Opposition Umang Sanghar and state party chief Jitu Patwari reached the Mantralaya (state secretariat). They have termed the inferno at Vallabh Bhawan an "attempt to conceal a myriad of scams" that allegedly took place during the Shivraj government.

(Story compiled by Web Desk)

#MadhyaPradesh | 3 hours on, fire continues to blaze at Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/sCjpwgo0ep — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 9, 2024

The Congress leaders staged a dharna outside the secretariat premises as they were not allowed to go inside.

Speaking to media, LoP Singhar alleged that the fire is the result of the ongoing differenced between CM Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "Huge irregularities took place in the name of discretionary fund during Shivraj's tenure. They are not trying to hide the scams through the fire."

According to sources, loss of bundles of files and government papers is highly expected due to the enraging flames in the secretariat building.