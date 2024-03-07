MP: Staff Returning After Payment Collection Robbed Off ₹50 Lakh In Chilli-Attack In Jabalpur

Representative Photo |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Employees of a private company were robbed off Rs 50 lakh after two bike-borne miscreants threw chilli powder on their Bolero driver in Jabalpur. The employees were returning to Narsinghpur after collecting payment from a Jabalpur-based customer.

The incident happened barely 200 meters away from Chargawan police station on Wednesday. Police have started an investigation in the matter based on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

According to information, the employees had gone to collect money from Khandelwal Furniture located at Civic Centre. They were returning to Narsinghpur via Chargawan carrying Rs 50 lakh cash in Bolero, when some bike borne miscreants threw chilli powder in the eyes of the driver.

Read Also MP: Farmers Booked For Breach Of Trust As Confiscated Crop Missing In Khandwa

The driver lost control of the vehicle after which, after which, the miscreant took the money and fled the scene.

CCTV cameras being investigated

Soon after receiving information, crime branch officials including Jabalpur SP reached the spot late in the night. The crime branch team and senior police officers are investigating the CCTV cameras installed on the roadside from Tilawara to Chargwan. The police are yet to find any clue of the accused.

Notably, incidents of using chilli powder to rob people have increased lately. Unidentified men had allegedly robbed a man of Rs 1.5 lakh after throwing chilli powder in his eyes in the Raoji Bazar area of Indore, last month. On the other hand, Gwalior Crime Branch has recently busted the vicious ‘Mirchi’ gang who allegedly threw chilli powder in a bullion trader's eyes and looted his bag full of gold, silver and cash.