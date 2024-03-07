MP: Farmers Booked For Breach Of Trust As Confiscated Crop Missing In Khandwa

Representational Image |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer, his son and grandson were booked for breach of trust as confiscation of the crops grown illicitly on governmental land went missing.

The incident was reported from Kashipura village within the Harsud police station jurisdiction.

As per the complaint filed by Patwari, farmer Kishanlal Omkar, son Manohar Kishanlal and grandson Pradeep Manohar allegedly encroached upon government land Kharsa numbers 220 and 221 in Kashipura village and cultivated wheat, gram and tur crops on it.

Upon discovering unauthorised cultivation and following directives of the revenue court, the tehsildar issued orders for the confiscation of the crops. However, owing to the half-ripe crops at the time of discovery, the tehsildar temporarily handed over the seized produce to the accused farmers.

It was ordered that the ripe crop was to be deposited in the government treasury upon ripening.

However, around 45 quintals of wheat, 5 quintals of tur and 2 quintals of mustard valued at around Rs 1.5 lakh went missing from the fields after ripening.

The accused allegedly harvested and took the produce home. They allegedly threatened and obstructed government work when asked about submitting produce.

A case was registered against the accused farmers with Harsud police. Arrests were awaited in this case.