Mumbai: Blood Donation Camps Organised At Churchgate By Western Railway Employees Union | FPJ

Western Railway Employees Union organized Blood Donation Camp in association with Western Railway’s Jagjivan Ram Hospital on the occasion of 96th Birth Anniversary of Late Comrade Umraomal Purohit, ex. President of AIRF & ITF, London and 82nd Birthday of Comrade J. R. Bhosale, General Secretary of WREU & Working President of AIRF on 01st March, 2024 at Churchgate staion.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway inaugurated the Blood Donation Camp at Churchgate in the presence of Shri Prakash Butani, Additional General Manager of WR, Dr. Haffizunnisa, Principal Chief Medical Director of WR and other senior railway officials as well as office bearers of Western Railway Employees Union.

Read Also Mumbai: Legal Action Taken Against Organisers Of Unauthorised Blood Donation Camp In Kanjurmarg

Thakur further stated that, the Blood Donation Camp was a great success as many attended the Camp and came forward to donate blood in large numbers. More than 100 units of blood were collected from the Camp.