Mumbai: Legal Action Taken Against Organisers Of Unauthorised Blood Donation Camp In Kanjurmarg

In a recent development, the Kanjurmarg police have taken legal action against five individuals associated with a Solapur trust for organizing a blood donation camp without proper authorization. The case was initiated following an FIR filed by a Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Inspector, Prashant Aswar, stationed at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra (East). The accused allegedly conducted the camp at Saibaba Pimpleshwar temple in Kanjurmarg on February 24.

Suspicions of fraudulent activities

The FDA Inspector revealed that the accused distributed smart watches to the blood donors during the camp and claimed to be acting on behalf of a blood donation bank in Pune. However, upon verification, it was discovered that the individuals were not affiliated with the said blood bank, leading to suspicions of fraudulent activities.

The accused, identified as Samadhan Manedeshmukh, Kiran Patil, Sharad Harnmare, Shankar Patil, and Suhas Patil, are alleged to have lured donors by offering smart watches. It was further revealed that the individuals present at the blood donation camp were not certified medical officers, nurses, or technicians, raising concerns about the safety and legitimacy of the event.

When the FDA official visited the donation centre, Manedeshmukh claimed to be the public relations officer of the Muktai Blood Centre of Solapur with a branch in Pune. He presented a license and a list of staff members, but subsequent verification by the FDA revealed discrepancies, as the mentioned staff were not found to be associated with the blood donation camp. The FDA took immediate action, alerting the public and halting the unauthorized blood donation camp.

The FDA official conducted a thorough investigation, scrutinizing the forms filled out by the blood donors. It was found that a total of 28 individuals had donated blood during the camp. Sumit Jethe, mentioned as the organizer by Manedeshmukh, stated that he had facilitated the event as it coincided with his birthday. He admitted to distributing smart watches to blood donors and other attendees.

Kanjurmarg police registers case

In response to the illegal blood donation camp, the Kanjurmarg police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Senior Inspector Uttam Pachpute of the Kanjurmarg police station confirmed ongoing investigations into the matter, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and the need for a thorough inquiry.