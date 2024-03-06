Western Railway To Run Unreserved Special Trains On Occasion Of Mahashivratri Mela At Ujjain | Representative image

To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Mahashivratri, Western Railway will run two pairs of Unreserved Special Trains on special fare. According to a Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway,

Train No. 09305 Ujjain – Sant Hirdaram Nagar Special will leave Ujjain every day at 10.00 am & will reach Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 1.30 pm the same day. Similarly, Train No. 09306 Sant Hirdaram Nagar – Ujjain Special will depart from Sant Hirdaram Nagar every day at 1.50 pm & will reach Ujjain at 5.30 pm the same day. These trains will run from 05th March to 17th March, 2024.

Where will the train halt?

Enroute, this train will halt at Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore & Bakaniya Bhaunri stations in both directions. Similarly Train No. 09307 Ujjain – Bhopal Special will leave Ujjain every day at 8.00 pm & will reach Bhopal at 11.55 pm the same day. This train will run from 05th March to 17th March, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09308 Bhopal – Ujjain Special will depart from Bhopal every day at 00.30 am & will reach Ujjain at 04.25 am the same day. This train will run from 06th March to 18th March, 2024.

Enroute, this train will halt at Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore & Sant Hirdaram Nagar stations in both directions.