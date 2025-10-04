 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child Sexual Assault Case
A special POCSO court has asked the DCP to file a reply on a plea for further investigation against Otters Club office-bearers in the alleged sexual assault of a 7-year-old boy by a waiter in September 2023. The complainant father challenged the police closure report, claiming the officials failed to act. Next hearing is scheduled for next week.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Seeks Reply From Deputy Commissioner Of Police in Otters Club Child Sexual Assault Case | Representative Image

Mumbai: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), on Friday, asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to file reply on the plea of further probe against the office-bearers of Bandra-based Otters Club, in a case of alleged sexual assault on a minor boy at the club by a waiter in September 2023.

About The Case

The court was hearing the arguments made by advocate Rizwan Merchant on behalf of the complainant father, a businessman. The victim boy was 7 years old at the time of the alleged incident. It was contended that the court should seek reply from the DCP on further probe under his supervision. The court has now scheduled the hearing for next week.

The complainant had challenged the closure report submitted by the Bandra police against the club officebearers, who were also named in the complaint. It was claimed that even after bringing the facts to the notice of the managing committee they failed to act. Hence, he filed a police complaint, demanding that the office-bearers should be prosecuted for failure to take action.

The father had claimed that the office-bearers had tried to arm-twist him. He further claimed that they assured him that the matter would be referred to the Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee. Notably, the case could not go to the committee as it was related to child sexual harassment, argued the father.

