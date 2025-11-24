'Gift Of Hope & Happiness': Anand Mahindra Lauds Mumbai Police For Reuniting Missing 4-Yr-Old With Family After 6-Months

Mumbai: Industrialist Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra Group on Monday, November 24, lauded the Mumbai Police for their relentless efforts in reuniting a four-year-old girl with her parents, nearly six months after she went missing in May 2025.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On November 15, the child, who was kidnapped from the CSMT railway station on May 20, was finally traced to a children’s shelter home in Varanasi. Meanwhile, Mahindra’s post came days after the little girl was found. He reshared a post which was shared by an X user, Mohini Maheshwari. Expressed gratitude, he said that the Mumbai Police had given a “gift of hope and happiness” by locating the child.

He wrote, "Mumbai Police… You just gave us the gift of hope and happiness. For this alone, you rank as one of the finest forces in the world."

How Was The Missing Girl Found?

The missing girl was found during ‘Operation Shodh’, a special search campaign launched by the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar police. A Hindi journalist from Varanasi alerted the police after noticing a Marathi-speaking girl housed at a local children’s shelter.

A 4-year-old girl missing for six months was located at an orphanage in Varanasi through the efforts of @MraMargPS .



Following a complaint from her parents reporting her kidnapping from Mumbai CST, the investigation uncovered that the accused had taken her by train from Lokmanya… pic.twitter.com/IAe6iM0Dyl — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 15, 2025

On receiving the information, a Mumbai police team immediately travelled to Varanasi, confirmed her identity. Though the gitl was brought back, the kidnapper is still absconding and the search is currently underway.

According to the police, the girl had travelled with her family from Solapur to Mumbai for treatment at St George Hospital. On May 20, she went missing from near the CSMT railway premises. A kidnapping case was registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station.

The CCTV footage later revealed that an unknown man had abducted the child. Further probe showed that the kidnapper boarded a train from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus towards Uttar Pradesh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/