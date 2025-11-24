 Mumbai Metro Update: Differently-Abled Passengers Can Now Avail 25% Fare Concession On MetroConnect-3 Android App
Mumbai Metro Update: Differently-Abled Passengers Can Now Avail 25% Fare Concession On MetroConnect-3 Android App

With this update, differently abled commuters can now seamlessly avail the 25% discount on their trip passes across both major mobile platforms. The move is expected to significantly ease travel planning and enhance convenience for thousands of passengers using Mumbai Metro Line 3.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Differently-Abled Passengers Can Now Avail 25% Fare Concession On MetroConnect-3 Android App | Representational Image

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has expanded the accessibility of its 25% discounted Trip Passes for differently abled passengers by activating the feature on the MetroConnect-3 app for Android users as well. Until now, the concession benefit was available only for iOS users.

With this update, differently abled commuters can now seamlessly avail the 25% discount on their trip passes across both major mobile platforms. The move is expected to significantly ease travel planning and enhance convenience for thousands of passengers using Mumbai Metro Line 3.

MMRC officials said the initiative is part of the corporation’s continuous effort to make metro travel more inclusive and commuter-friendly. The discounted passes can be accessed directly through the MetroConnect-3 app after verification of eligibility.

The feature is now live for both iOS and Android users.

