 Thane News: Sudden Gas Supply Cut In Ghodbunder Area Leaves Thousands Of Families Affected; Mahanagar Gas Cites Maintenance Work
Thane News: Sudden Gas Supply Cut In Ghodbunder Area Leaves Thousands Of Families Affected; Mahanagar Gas Cites Maintenance Work

The gas supply to buildings in various localities in this area, such as Anand Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vijay Park, and Kasarvadavali, suddenly stopped at 12 noon on Monday. Many customers had not received prior notice that the gas supply would be interrupted, causing confusion. Thousands of families in this area were affected.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Monday, November 24, 2025, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
Gas supply disruption in Thane’s Ghodbunder area leaves thousands of households inconvenienced | File Photo

Thane, Nov 24: There are large residential complexes and settlements in the Ghodbunder area. Thousands of families live here. The gas supply to buildings in various localities in this area, such as Anand Nagar, Sai Nagar, Vijay Park, and Kasarvadavali, suddenly stopped at 12 noon on Monday.

Many customers had not received prior notice that the gas supply would be interrupted, causing confusion. Thousands of families in this area were affected. The gas supply was cut off in the middle of the afternoon, raising the question of how to cook for the housewives.

Residents Seek Answers

Many people immediately contacted the Mahanagar Gas office, where they learned that the gas supply was cut off due to technical work. This gas supply will be restored by 6 pm.

However, due to the gas supply being cut off during lunch time, many people had to order lunch from outside. If the gas supply is not restored by evening, they will have to order dinner from outside again, which will result in a financial burden, expressed an angry reaction from a citizen in the area.

article-image

Mahanagar Gas Company's statement

Maintenance and repair work of the Mahanagar Gas pipeline has been undertaken in the areas of Vijay Park, Sai Nagar, Anand Nagar, TMC Road, Kasarvadavali Road in Ghodbunder area, and Ram Maruti Road in Thane West. Therefore, a message was sent to the authorized customers stating that the gas supply would be interrupted from 11 am to 6 pm on Monday. The work is on and soon customers will get relief.

