Thane News: Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner

Crime Branch Arrests Repeat Offender With Cache Of Illegal Arms In Kalyan; Political Links Under Scanner |

Kalyan: In a major pre-election crackdown, the Kalyan Crime Branch has arrested a habitual offender involved in the sale of illegal firearms and sharp weapons. The operation, executed with precision amid heightened security concerns during the election season, has exposed a troubling link between criminal activities and suspected political backing.

Repeat Offender Held With Arms

According to officials, the Crime Branch arrested Roshan Jha, a repeat offender with multiple criminal cases registered in Ulhasnagar. Acting on specific intelligence received by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Dattaram Bhosale, officers were alerted that a man was attempting to sell country-made pistols and other dangerous weapons in the Dombivli area.

Trap Laid at Dombivli Residence

Following the tip-off, a team led by Police Officer Sarjerao Patil laid a strategic trap at Gokuldham Tower in Desale Pada, Dombivli (East), where the accused was believed to be residing. Upon raiding his residence, police recovered a significant cache of weapons.

Weapons Recovered During Raid

The seized items include:

Three country-made pistols

Three live cartridges

Two magazines

One dagger

Two knives

Two swords

Officials confirmed that Jha was taken into custody immediately after the recovery. Preliminary investigations reveal that he has seven serious cases registered across multiple police stations in Ulhasnagar, further reinforcing his reputation as a hardened criminal.

Political Patronage Under Investigation

What has raised additional concern is emerging information suggesting the accused may have been receiving political patronage. Sources indicate that certain local political figures could be providing protection to Jha a possibility police have not ruled out. Senior officers have initiated a detailed probe to determine the extent of any political involvement.

Probe Into Arms Source and Election Angle

The Crime Branch is now intensifying its investigation to trace the source of the arms and identify prospective buyers. Key questions under scrutiny include whether the weapons were intended to influence or disrupt the upcoming elections.

Police Vow Strict Action

A senior officer stated that the crackdown is part of a broader effort to maintain law and order during the election period. “We will not hesitate to act against anyone involved, irrespective of their political connections,” the official said.

