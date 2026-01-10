Mumbai Police Seize 157 Illegal E-Cigarettes Worth ₹4.71; Iranian National Arrested In High-Profile Raid At ‘Light Of Persia’ Restaurant | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: The Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit 2) has arrested a 44-year-old man, Hamid Raza Safar Ali Karimi, for allegedly stocking and selling banned electronic cigarettes from a South Mumbai restaurant.

The accused was found in possession of 157 illegal e-cigarettes worth Rs 4.71 lakh, leading to a case being registered under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Raid conducted following tip-off

The raid was carried out on January 7, 2025, following a tip-off received by Police Inspector (PI) Dilip Tejnkar, indicating that Karimi was running a large-scale illegal e-cigarette business from the “Light of Persia” restaurant, located at Kambala Hill, Cumballa Hill.

Search at restaurant premises

According to the FIR, Crime Branch officers, along with two panch witnesses, reached the restaurant around 6.30 pm. The team included PSI Jayesh Kulkarni, women constables and other staff. Upon entering, police found Karimi at the counter.

After verifying his identity, officers inspected the counter drawers and found various imported e-cigarettes of different flavours and puff capacities, along with a display board listing available e-cigarette variants. All items were seized in the presence of panch witnesses.

Seizure and documentation

During the raid, police recovered 157 electronic cigarettes of various brands, a display board listing e-cigarette flavours, and packaging materials and storage units. Samples of each type were sealed separately for chemical analysis.

The remaining items were boxed, sealed and labelled with the signatures of panch witnesses, officers and the accused. Police documented the raid through video recording using the e-Saksh app, as instructed by senior officers.

Case registered under central law

After the seizure, Karimi was taken into custody and brought to Gamdevi Police Station, where an FIR was registered under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019. Police stated that no misconduct occurred during the raid and that only prohibited items were seized.

Illegal business under probe

Karimi, who resides near Metro Cinema in Mumbai, allegedly operated the illegal business by storing large quantities of banned e-cigarettes, selling them to customers at premium rates, and displaying sample menus inside the restaurant. The exact source of the smuggled e-cigarettes is now under investigation.

Supply chain being investigated

An officer from Crime Branch Unit 2 said, “The accused was found storing and selling banned e-cigarettes on a commercial scale. Strict action is being taken under central legislation, which prohibits the manufacturing, distribution and sale of electronic cigarettes in India.”

Police are now investigating the supply chain of the illegal products, possible links to foreign suppliers, and whether similar stock exists in other establishments connected to Karimi. He will be produced before the court for further custody remand.

