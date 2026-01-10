Mumbai News: Nagpada Police Arrest 3 Burglars, Recover Stolen Property Worth ₹72.77 Lakh; Caught Before Bihar Escape

Nagpada Police arrest three burglars and recover stolen property worth Rs 72.77 lakh in a swift operation before they could flee Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 09: In a swift and well-coordinated operation, Nagpada Police arrested three burglars in the early hours of January 6, 2026, recovering stolen property worth Rs 72,77,854 before they could flee to Bihar.

Tip-off leads to arrest

According to the police, at around 5.30 am, Nagpada Police received a tip-off that suspects involved in a housebreaking and theft case were expected to enter their jurisdiction.

Acting immediately, a police team intercepted three accused identified as Phulo Mohan Mukhiya (40), Santosh Ramjivan Mukhiya (33) and Lalu Mohan Mukhiya (37).

Jewellery, cash seized

During interrogation, police recovered a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery, Rs 35,000 in cash, groceries worth Rs 19,799 purchased using stolen money, and two mobile phones valued at Rs 18,000. The total recovery amounts to Rs 72.77 lakh, police confirmed.

Cases registered

Nagpada Police registered an offence under Section 124 of the Maharashtra Police Act. During further investigation, it was found that the trio had committed the burglary in Santacruz, where a separate FIR has been filed under Section 305(A) and Section 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Habitual offenders

The accused were planning to escape to Bihar with the stolen goods, but the Nagpada Police team acted promptly and apprehended them before they could leave the city. A background check revealed that the trio are habitual offenders.

Two FIRs have been registered against accused Phulo Mohan Mukhiya, four FIRs against Santosh Ramjivan Mukhiya at Gamdevi Police Station, and six FIRs against Lalu Mohan Mukhiya at Gamdevi Police Station.

All three accused have been handed over to Santacruz Police along with the seized property for further investigation.

