Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee Releases Charter Of Demands, Seeks Budget Merger And Job Security

BEST workers’ unions release a charter of demands ahead of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026, seeking financial stability, job security and policy clarity for the undertaking | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 09: Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee has released a detailed charter of demands related to the functioning, financial stability and future of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

Demand to merge budgets

Addressing the media recently, committee representatives demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s separate ‘C’ budget allocated for BEST be merged with the civic body’s main ‘A’ budget.

The committee argued that such a move would ensure stable financial support and long-term sustainability of the public transport and electricity utility.

Fleet strength and asset protection

Among the key operational demands, the committee called for maintaining a minimum self-owned fleet of 3,337 buses and sought financial assistance for procuring new BEST-owned buses to replace vehicles that have completed their operational lifespan.

It strongly opposed the sale or long-term leasing of BEST-owned land and properties in the name of development, stating that these assets are critical for the undertaking’s future.

Pending dues and legal liabilities

The committee also urged authorities to immediately clear all pending legal dues, along with interest, in a lump sum to employees and officers who have retired or left service for various reasons.

Labour-related demands

On labour-related issues, the charter demanded regularisation of all contract workers in BEST with retrospective effect and immediate implementation of the Bombay High Court’s order concerning casual workers in the electricity department.

It also sought the introduction of a policy providing three time-bound promotions—after 10, 20 and 30 years of service—with retrospective effect.

Other key demands

Other demands included filling vacant permanent and promotional posts without delay, immediate payment of pending COVID-related allowances, reopening of all closed BEST canteens, and implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations with retrospective effect, followed by the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations after revised pay fixation.

Focus on public service role

Emphasising BEST’s public service role, the committee said the undertaking must continue to provide affordable and subsidised public transport and electricity distribution services for Mumbai’s citizens.

About the committee

The BEST Joint Workers’ Action Committee, active for several years, stated that it has consistently worked to unite various unions to protect employees’ interests and ensure the undertaking’s long-term viability.

The committee comprises multiple unions and employee organisations, including BEST Kamgar Union, BEST Kamgar Sena, Mumbai Electric Workers Union, BEST Kamgar Kranti Sangh, BEST Karmachari Sena, BEST Employees Union, BJP BEST Kamgar Sangh, Jagrit Kamgar Sanghatana and BEST Karmachari Adhikari Sena.

Public meeting announced

In the backdrop of the civic polls, the committee announced that it will organise a public meeting on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 5 pm at Shirodkar Hall.

The meeting aims to seek clarity from political parties and candidates contesting the elections on their stance and assurances regarding BEST-related issues.

Also Watch:

According to sources, several committee members want political parties and candidates to clearly outline their plans for addressing ongoing challenges faced by BEST.

“If parties include BEST-related issues in their ward-level election agendas and sincerely implement them after the polls, the condition and direction of BEST can both improve,” a worker committee member said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/