 Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Coastal Road To Be Ready By August 2026, Paving Way For Smooth NMIA Connectivity
The 5.8-km Ulwe Coastal Road, being built by CIDCO, will link the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by August 2026. Designed on stilts, it will enable signal-free, 10-minute access to the airport, boosting its connectivity and commercial viability while easing travel and reducing congestion.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 01:24 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: The Ulwe Coastal Road, a crucial infrastructure link that will provide seamless access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), is expected to be ready by August 2026. The project by City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), is being executed by M/s J. Kumar–J. M. Mhatre (JV) and is seen as a key element in ensuring the airport’s smooth commercial operations and success.

About The Ulwe Coastal Road

The 5.8-km-long coastal road, designed entirely on stilts, will connect the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) interchange at Shivajinagar, Ulwe, to the junction of Aamra Marg (NH 348A). Additionally, an elevated 1.2-km Airport Link Road (ROB) will fly over the Nerul–Uran suburban railway line and Aamra Marg, landing directly within the airport premises.

Officials said the road will provide uninterrupted, signal-free access from MTHL to the NMIA terminal in just 10 minutes, without the need to interact with local or heavy traffic. Passengers will be able to directly enter the Western Main Access Road leading to the terminal’s departure, arrival, and parking areas.

“The Ulwe Coastal Road is vital for the airport’s commercial viability. The Airport Concessionaire and airlines have emphasized the urgent need for this link to be operational without delay,” an official from CIDCO said, adding that ease of access will significantly influence passenger choice between Mumbai’s existing airport and NMIA.

Without this coastal route, commuters would have to take a longer detour via Chirle interchange on NH4B and Gavaan Phata on Aamra Marg (NH 348A), adding nearly 15 minutes to travel time and exposing passengers to heavy JNPT-bound truck traffic.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, designed to handle 90 million passengers and 2.5 million tonnes of cargo annually, is nearing completion and is expected to commence commercial operations in December 2024. The Ulwe Coastal Road, once ready, will be instrumental in ensuring seamless, world-class connectivity between the new gateway airport and Mumbai city.

