 'Breakfast With Butterflies': Belapur’s Agro Garden To Host Unique Nature Event On Sunday
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
'Breakfast With Butterflies': Belapur’s Agro Garden To Host Unique Nature Event On Sunday | Photo by Sajad Hameed

Navi Mumbai: Nature lovers from across the city are in for a delightful Sunday morning as Agro Garden, Sector 9, Belapur, gears up to host a one-of-a-kind event titled “Breakfast with Butterflies” on November 2.

The free community event invites citizens of all ages to enjoy breakfast amid nearly 50 species of butterflies fluttering through the lush greenery of the Belapur garden.

A Dumping Ground Turned Green Haven

Spread over a once-barren plot that was earlier used as a dumping ground, Agro Garden today stands as a symbol of collective civic effort and environmental revival. Over the past three decades, residents of Sector 9 have painstakingly transformed the neglected patch into a thriving green oasis that now serves as a habitat for butterflies, birds, and native plants.

Among the butterflies commonly seen here are the Blue Mormon (Maharashtra’s state butterfly), Common Mormon, Painted Lady, Lime, Plain Tiger, and Wanderer, among others.

Experts to Guide Visitors Through Nature Trails

During the event, Botanist Dr. Suresh Bhagwat and other experts will guide visitors through the garden, sharing fascinating insights into butterfly species and their ecological importance. The session will also include interactive games and activities focused on butterflies and biodiversity conservation.

A Community-Driven Green Miracle

Residents describe Agro Garden as a “green miracle” born out of community passion.

“Under the high-voltage wires that once loomed over an unused patch of land, we have created a biodiverse nature park teeming with fruit-bearing trees, medicinal plants, flowering vines, and seasonal vegetables. Today, it stands as a model of community-driven urban greening and ecological restoration in Navi Mumbai,” said a resident.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025
Time: 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Agro Vegetable Farm and Butterfly Garden, Sector 9, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai
Contact: Jui Khopkar – 9820226171

