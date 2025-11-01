Mumbai Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Husband And In-Laws In Ghatkopar; Case Registered

Ghatkopar woman dies by suicide after alleged harassment; police book husband and in-laws | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 23-year-old woman, identified as Hajira Khatoon, allegedly died by suicide after consuming poisonous medicine at her residence in Ghatkopar (West) on October 29. The Police said she was reportedly driven to take this extreme step following continuous harassment by her husband and in-laws.

Complaint Filed By Victim’s Brother

The Ghatkopar police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Hajira's brother, Ghulam Mohammad Hanif Mohammad Rasul. The accused have been identified as Hajira’s husband, Mohammad Imtiyaz Mohammad Halim, 25, her sister-in-law Sabana, and her father-in-law Mohammad Halim Mohammad Bashir Khan.

Marriage Details And Early Disputes

According to the FIR, Gulam Rasul, a resident of Tulsipur in Uttar Pradesh, has four brothers and four sisters, including Hajira. She was married on December 2, 2023, to Mohammad Imtiyaz, who lives with his family at Himalaya Society, Milind Nagar, Ghatkopar (West). Imtiyaz works as a helper, while his father runs a grocery shop.

Initially, Hajira's married life was smooth, but disputes soon began between her and her in-laws over domestic issues. The harassment allegedly became severe, prompting her brother to bring her back to their native place in Uttar Pradesh.

Return To Mumbai After Assurance From Husband

After staying there for more than a year, Imtiyaz assured the family that there would be no further disputes and called Hajira back to Mumbai. Later, when she became pregnant, she again stayed with her parents for a while before returning to her husband's home.

Fresh Harassment Alleged Over Money Demands

Upon her return to her in-laws' house, her husband, father-in-law, and sister-in-law allegedly began to physically and mentally torture her over family matters and for failing to bring money from her parents' house.

Victim’s Death And Complaint Filed

On the afternoon of October 29, while Ghulam Rasul was away in Vapi, Gujarat, he received a call around 2:30 PM from Imtiyaz, who informed him that Hajira had consumed a poisonous substance and was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

When Rasul asked for a video call to see his sister, Imtiyaz allegedly refused, claiming Hajira was on a ventilator and could not be shown. Later that night, around 8:30 PM, Imtiyaz called again to inform Rasul that Hajira had succumbed during treatment. Ghulam Rasul, along with his family, immediately rushed to the Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

Case Registered Under Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)

Following his sister's death, Ghulam Rasul lodged a complaint with the Ghatkopar police station. The police have registered a case against the three accused under sections 80, 85, 108, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused are charged with cruelty (physical and mental abuse) and abetment of suicide.

Investigation Underway

Police have confirmed that a thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway.

