 Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 27-Year-Old Man To 3 Months In Jail For Molesting Junior College Student In Local Train
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 27-Year-Old Man To 3 Months In Jail For Molesting Junior College Student In Local Train

Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Sentences 27-Year-Old Man To 3 Months In Jail For Molesting Junior College Student In Local Train

A special POCSO court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months’ imprisonment for molesting a junior college student in a local train, observing that a woman travelling in a general compartment does not justify inappropriate touching by male passengers.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:42 AM IST
article-image
A Mumbai POCSO court ruled that travelling in a general compartment does not justify inappropriate touching by male passengers | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a 27-year-old man to three months’ imprisonment for molesting a junior college student in a local train, observing that a woman travelling in a general compartment does not justify inappropriate touching by male passengers.

Accused Caught Red-Handed

The victim told the Andheri railway police that the accused had been following her and often touched her inappropriately while travelling between Vile Parle and Borivali.

When she confronted him and the behaviour continued, she sought her brother’s help. On January 4, 2019, her brother caught the accused red-handed on the train and handed him over to the Borivali railway police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations
Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations
Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹33.44 Lakh By Fraudsters Running Fake Tarot, Astrology Accounts On Instagram
Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹33.44 Lakh By Fraudsters Running Fake Tarot, Astrology Accounts On Instagram
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Abolish NA Tax And Permission System
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Abolish NA Tax And Permission System
Maharashtra Civic Polls Phase 1 Announced; Mahayuti Gears Up With 21 Cabinet Decisions
Maharashtra Civic Polls Phase 1 Announced; Mahayuti Gears Up With 21 Cabinet Decisions

Court Rejects Defence Argument

The accused denied the allegations, claiming he was a law student in the same college and that the girl had misunderstood him. He also argued that since she had a first-class pass but travelled in a general compartment, her version was unreliable.

“No Justification for Inappropriate Touching”

Rejecting the defence, the court said the victim’s choice to travel with friends in a general coach does not discredit her testimony.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping Minor In Govandi, Cites...
article-image

“The fact that the compartment was not reserved for women does not justify a male passenger repeatedly touching a female passenger,” the court observed. It also noted that the accused failed to prove his claim of studying in the same college.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations

Mumbai Tragedy: Antop Hill Domestic Worker Dies By Suicide After Theft Allegations

Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹33.44 Lakh By Fraudsters Running Fake Tarot, Astrology Accounts On...

Mumbai Woman Duped of ₹33.44 Lakh By Fraudsters Running Fake Tarot, Astrology Accounts On...

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Abolish NA Tax And Permission System

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Abolish NA Tax And Permission System

Maharashtra Civic Polls Phase 1 Announced; Mahayuti Gears Up With 21 Cabinet Decisions

Maharashtra Civic Polls Phase 1 Announced; Mahayuti Gears Up With 21 Cabinet Decisions

Mumbai Train Tragedy: Rail Engineers Booked For Culpable Homicide In Collision That Killed Five

Mumbai Train Tragedy: Rail Engineers Booked For Culpable Homicide In Collision That Killed Five