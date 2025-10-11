Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Kerala Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Cheating Businessman Of ₹5.5 Crore | File Image

Mumbai: A sessions court has granted bail to a self-styled godman from Kerala, who was arrested by the Powai police in June, after a city-based businessman filed Rs 5.5 crore cheating and cheque bounce cases against him.

Case Details

As per the case, the complainant, who was running an NGO 'Warrior Foundation', met the accused Sunildas Prabhakaran through a common friend and over the period of time developed “trust” for him. Prabhakaran claimed to be the founder of Muthalamada Charitable Trust in Kerala.

Allegations by Complainant

The complainant alleged that in September 2018, the accused told him that the latter's trust wants to give a reward of Rs 25 crore to his NGO for the social work. He claimed to have received a cheque in an event attended by ex-ISRO chairman Madhavan Nair.

Subsequent Cheating Claims

However, a few days later, Prabhakaran asked not to deposit the cheque, said the businessman, adding that he said that the trust had a loan and without clearing it, the cheque would not be honoured. He further alleged that Prabhakaran sought help to clear the loan and tricked him into paying a total of Rs 5.5 crore.

Cheques Not Honoured

A year later, the accused gave cheques to return the financial aid, said the complainant, adding that he again asked not to deposit them. He alleged that over a period of time, Prabhakaran gave false assurances and did not return the funds. Seeking bail, the accused's lawyers, Sadanand Shetty and Snehal Khairnar, contended that along with the cheating case, the complainant has also filed cases for cheque bouncing.

Court Observations

Granting bail, the court observed, “The chargesheet has been filed and the investigation is over. Therefore, there is no point in keeping the applicant behind the bars for an indefinite period.”

It added, “It is true that similar types of crimes are registered against the applicant in Kerala, but the bail cannot be denied merely because of similar types of offences and the fact that he is from another state.”

