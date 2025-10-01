 ‘Dirty Mentality’: Mumbai Sessions Court Sentences 40-Year-Old Man To Life Imprisonment For Brutal Murder Of Wife After Jail Release
The sessions court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in February 2020, a day after he was released from prison in a theft case. According to the prosecution, Nasim Ansari attacked his wife Yasminbano on February 27, 2020, after a quarrel at their hut in Nagpada. He accused her of not visiting him in jail and suspected her of infidelity.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Court slams ‘dirty mentality’, sentences man to life for murdering wife. | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife in February 2020, a day after he was released from prison in a theft case.

Quarrel Turns Fatal

According to the prosecution, Nasim Ansari attacked his wife Yasminbano on February 27, 2020, after a quarrel at their hut in Nagpada. He accused her of not visiting him in jail and suspected her of infidelity.

Neighbour Witnessed The Murder

Earlier in the day, neighbours had intervened to stop Ansari from assaulting his wife, but he returned at night and brutally smashed her head with a heavy stone. A neighbour witnessed the attack and reported it to police, leading to Ansari’s arrest.

Prosecution Evidence Stood Strong

Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya examined 11 witnesses, including a neighbour who testified to the assault. The court held the witnesses to be ‘natural’ with no motive for false deposition, giving their testimony high evidentiary value.

Court Condemns Male Dominance

While awarding life imprisonment, the court observed: “The incident is an example of dirty mentality and male dominance. Women are still treated like a commodity and not a human being. The accused killed his wife only because of an unfounded suspicion on her fidelity. No doubt, he deserves a deterrent sentence.”

