Mumbai News: City’s First Seafood Plaza At Mahim Koliwada Reopens After 6-Month Closure Due To Internal Disputes And Monsoon Break

Mumbai: The city's first Seafood Plaza, located at Mahim Koliwada and inaugurated in November 2023, reopened on Wednesday after remaining closed for the past six months.

Last year, operations were disrupted due to internal conflicts among the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) managing the project, as well as unresolved administrative issues with the civic body. Although the plaza briefly reopened in February, it was forced to shut again due to the early onset of the monsoon.

Empowering Women and Promoting Local Tourism

The seafood plaza was designed to be a vibrant culinary hub, offering locals and visitors the opportunity to savor the freshest seafood right by the sea. Operated by 14 women's SHGs, the plaza was envisioned as a unique initiative to support both local tourism and the empowerment of women in the community.

However, due to political interference and internal disputes within the SHGs the plaza remained closed even after the monsoon season last year.

Issues Resolved After Political Interference

“Some local representatives attempted to allocate stalls to women’s SHGs of their choice, which sparked controversy. However, the issue was resolved, and the plaza was reopened in February,” said a civic source.

A senior official added, “It was decided to prioritise local fisherwomen to ensure a fair and transparent allocation process.” The plaza, however, was shut again from May until now due to the monsoon season.

Beautification and New Features by BMC

In the meantime, the BMC has carried out extensive beautification work around the seafood plaza, including vibrant lighting and a coordinated color scheme for nearby homes.

Stalls operated by women’s SHGs have been renovated, thoroughly cleaned, and freshly painted. Additionally, an attractive selfie point has been created for the enjoyment of both locals and tourists.

Expansion of Seafood Plazas Across Mumbai

Building on this model, two additional Seafood Plazas have since been launched at Worli Koliwada and Khar Danda in Khar West.

