Mumbai RPF Officers Felicitated For Outstanding Role In Child Protection |

On 15th October 2025, the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), Mumbai City, in collaboration with Railway Children India (RCI), organized the “Abhinandan” programme at YMCA, Mumbai Central, to felicitate RPF officers and staff who have made significant contributions in the protection and rescue of children in contact with railways.

The event was graced by senior dignitaries including Rishi Kumar Shukla, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Central Railway; Shobha Shelar, District Child Development Officer, Mumbai City; Navin Selaraju Sukumar, CEO of Railway Children India; Ranjit Kr Bezbaruah, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF Dadar; Shyam Mistry, Member, CWC Mumbai City; and Santosh Shinde, President of Vidhayak Bharati Sanstha.

Officials and representatives from RCI, DWCD, and various city-level child protection organizations attended, along with RPF officers and staff from the Mumbai Division.

49 Officers Honoured for Exemplary Service

During the ceremony, 49 RPF officers and staff were felicitated with certificates and mementos in recognition of their humane and outstanding contributions to the protection and rescue of children in contact with railways.

Training and Sensitization for Enhanced Child Protection

Additionally, Santosh Shinde, along with RCI representatives, conducted a special training and sensitization session for RPF personnel on Child Protection and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of Indian Railways.

The program was guided and coordinated by Shobha Shelar (DWCDO, Mumbai City) and Rishi Kumar Shukla, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Mumbai Division, reflecting the strong partnership and coordination between the RPF, DWCD, and RCI to ensure the safety and protection of children who come in contact with the railway system.