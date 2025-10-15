Mumbai News: Two Hospitalised After Goregaon Fire; Minor Blaze Reported At Crawford Market | File Pic (Representative Image)

Two family members were hospitalised due to suffocation after a fire broke out in a residential building in Goregaon West early Wednesday. In a separate incident, a minor fire erupted at Crawford Market, though no injuries were reported. Fire officials stated that the causes of both incidents are under investigation.

The Goregaon incident occurred at Atul CHS Ltd in Siddharth Nagar, near Vivek College, around 3:53 AM on Wednesday. The fire was confined to Room No. 203 on the second floor of a stilt-plus-seven-storey building.

According to fire officials, “It damaged electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit, household items, wooden furniture, mattresses, a bed, and books.”

Firefighting teams successfully extinguished the blaze by 4:15 AM.

Medical sources at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that Rameela Saha (65) and Krunal Saha (40) suffered from smoke inhalation. Both were admitted to the emergency ward and are in stable condition.

Minor Blaze at Crawford Market; No Casualties Reported

Earlier in the night, a fire broke out at Crawford Market, near Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market on L.T. Road, at around 2:28 AM.

According to fire officials, the fire was confined to a 15 ft by 50 ft area on the ground floor of a single-storey commercial structure. The blaze damaged electrical wiring and installations, a window AC unit, an LED television, a ceiling fan, false ceiling, CCTV camera, and wooden furniture.

Stocks of Pedigree pet food, plastic sheets, and an outdoor AC unit were also destroyed.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a Level-I (minor) fire and mobilised teams immediately. The fire was fully extinguished by 4:00 AM, and no injuries were reported.

Investigation Underway

Fire officials said that the causes of both fires are yet to be determined, and forensic examination of the sites is underway to rule out any electrical faults or negligence.