Mumbai: 2 People Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Goregaon; Probe Underway

Mumbai: Two persons were injured in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a residential building in Goregaon West. The fire was extinguished within half an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at Atul CHS Ltd., Siddharth Nagar, near Vivek College, and was reported at 3:53 AM to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire was confined to room No. 203 on the second floor of a stilt plus seven-storey building.

It damaged electrical wiring and installations, an AC unit, household items, wooden furniture, mattresses, a bed, and books, said fire official.

Firefighting teams successfully extinguished the blaze by 4:15 AM. Medical sources from Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that two residents, Rameela Saha (65) and Krunal Saha (40), suffered from smoke inhalation. Both were admitted to the emergency ward and are reported to be in stable condition.

