 Ammy Virk Reveals How Diljit Dosanjh Broke Stereotype Of Punjabi Actors, Says 'He Allowed Us To Get Good Work Here'
Ammy Virk Reveals How Diljit Dosanjh Broke Stereotype Of Punjabi Actors, Says 'He Allowed Us To Get Good Work Here'

IANSUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Actor-singer Ammy Virk has credited Diljit Dosanjh, who is considered to be a sensation in the field of music and showbiz, for breaking the stereotype of Punjabi actors in Bollywood.

Ammy, who will soon be seen in the film "Bad Newz", said, "It is a dream to work with Dharma Productions, Karan Johar, Anand Tiwari, Vicky Kaushal, and Triptii Dimri. I hope to be part of many more entertaining films in the future." The actor-singer calls it a big deal to come from Punjab and "work on these big entertainers."

He said, "Earlier, Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji came and broke the stereotype of Punjabi actors, which allowed us to get good work here. I hope to make Punjab and all of you proud with my work."

Ammy also added that "Bad Newz" is his first commercial entertainer in Bollywood. "And having been in the industry and worked with incredible actors like Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Paaji-all Punjabis-it was great fun to work with them."

He also jokingly drew a parallel between the Punjabi and Hindi film Industry. "It was a great experience working with the team and on the set it was an extremely fun atmosphere. In the Punjab film industry, we start shooting whenever we are up; there is no alarm or schedule," Ammy said.

They added, "Over here, they are extremely professional and start work so early and finish on time contrary to what we thought, seeing the budgets of films over here." "Bad Newz" is releasing on July 19. Ammy also has "Khel Khel Mein"

