Is Diljit Dosanjh Hiding His Marriage Due To 'Security' Reasons? Ammy Virk Comments

Diljit Dosanjh |

Diljit Dosanjh has always been in the news as there are rumours about his marriage. Reports suggest that the actor is married to an Indian-American woman with whom, he also has a son.

However, there is no confirmation from him about his personal life. Recently in an interview with News18 Showsha, Ammy Virk opened up about Diljit's marriage and stated that there must be some security issue if family members come out in public.

According to him, “You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world. I also have a wife and a daughter. Even I do not want them to come out in public. They also do not want it. For now, they can roam around anywhere and nobody knows they are my Ammy’s family or Diljit’s family. If people know, they (families) will be troubled."

He also stated that in this profession there might be some other issues too. "Families must not suffer. For now, they can go to the market or wherever, nobody cares. If people get to know, they might be targeted. This is for their security and this is their own will as well," the singer-actor further added.

Ammy lauded Diljit for his hardwork and making the country proud, and feels that one day he will win an Oscar or a Grammy. He stated, “He hasn’t performed a Coachella just like this. He has been working for it for so long. He has a catalog. When he performs on stage, he has a different energy altogether. He has been working on his music, he is doing films."

On the work front, Ammy will be next in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri. He will also be Punjabi films Arjantina, Dilaa Mereya, and Jugni 1907. The actor also has another Bollywood film, Khel Mein.

On the other hand, Diljit will be next in the romantic comedy film Jatt & Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa. The film story is of two police officers from Punjab who travel to Canada on a mission that takes an unexpected turn, leading to complications.

It is directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, and produced by Balvinder Singh (Ruby), Dinesh Auluck, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Singh Sidhu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is scheduled to be released on 28 June 2024.