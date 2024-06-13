 Diljit Dosanjh's G.O.A.T Was Penned In Only 10 Minutes, Reveals Karan Aujla
IANSUpdated: Thursday, June 13, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Rapper and singer Karan Aujla, who appeared on the chat show The Great Indian Kapil Show, revealed that he wrote Diljit Dosanjh's song G.O.A.T., which was released in 2020, in just 10 minutes.

In episode 12 of the show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, the powerhouse talents Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Divine came to promote their latest album, Ek Tha Raja.

Talking about Karan, Kapil revealed, "Diljit paaji ka gaana hai G.O.A.T, wo inhone 10-minute mein likhkar de dia tha (Diljit paaji's song G.O.A.T. was written by him in just 10 minutes)."

Further joking about it, Kapil asked Karan, "Paaji, hum restaurant jaate hai, and we ask them to bring tea. If they serve it right away, then we doubt if the tea is boiled properly or not, or if it is old. When you gave the song to Diljit paaji in 10 minutes, did he take it happily or did he ask you to brew it more?"

Adding to the humour, Karan shared, "I had written the song in 10 minutes, but because of this very reason, I sent it to him after a couple of hours. I wanted him to think that I was serious."

article-image

The Great Indian Kapil Show will air on Saturday on Netflix. Meanwhile, G.O.A.T. is Diljit's 11th album, featuring 16 songs written by Karan, Raj Ranjodh, Amrit Maan, G Sidhu, and Happy Raikoti. Some of the tracks include Intro, G.O.A.T., Clash, Navi Navi Yaari, and Peed, among others.

