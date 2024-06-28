'Comedy Is Most Difficult Genre For Me': Triptii Dimri Thanks Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk For Supporting Her During Bad Newz Shoot

Ammy Virak, Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal at Bad Newz trailer launch event | Photo by Varinder Chawla

The much-awaited trailer of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk's Bad Newz was unveiled at an event in Mumbai on Friday. The Free Press Journal was present at the event. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film is inspired by true events and it explores the funny side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

During the event, producer Karan Johar opened up about the most special thing about the film. He gushed, "I'm deeply emotional for the entire team of Bad Newz. This is a very exciting casting. Vicky, Ammy and Triptii just light up the screens. Triptii has now become the OG national crush. We all love Vicky and I had the pleasure of directing him Lust Stories. But working with him has always been a pleasurable experience. Ammy has had the best 'kismat' and he's such a great guy to work with. This casting has been special. Also, the X factor of this film is its concept."

Sharing his experience of working on the film as the lead, Vicky said, "We had a lot of fun. It has been such a joyful journey. The energy which you can see in the trailer, the same we carried everyday on the sets during shoot. With Triptii and Ammy, it was genuinely a joyride because there was never an ice to break among us. We were like kids on sets, doing masti and just like that the film got made. We are very excited to bring this film to you."

Revealing why he said yes to the project, the actor stated, "Firstly, for me, shooting this film with Anand was like being at home. Secondly, the script was nice. The concept of the film is very new. As an actor, I've not explored comedy much. Apart from being a brilliant actor, Anand is a phenomenal director, especially when it comes to comedy. I felt good about surrendering myself to him as it was a comedy film. A lot of things were new to me."

Triptii added, "It was genuinely like a family working together. Everyday on sets, we would laugh and share a lot of jokes. I'm at a trailer launch of my Hindi film after six years, so it's a very special day for me. Bad Newz is also my first commercial Hindi film. It's a great feeling and I'm thankful to everyone for trusting me."

On doing a comedy film for the first time, Triptii said, "I'd heard that it's easy to make people cry but it is difficult to make them laugh. I realised this on set. Comedy, for me, is the most difficult genre. I did a lot of workshops with Anand sir for Bad Newz. I don't think anyone else could have been better than Ammy and Vicky as my co-stars for this film. Both of them work for the scenes and not for themselves. I received a lot of support from them. Half of your work gets done easily when your co-actors are supportive. If I used to get stuck somewhere, both of them used to go out of their way to support me. It was a blessing that I had them with me."

Ammy further said, "This is my first Bollywood commercial film as a lead actor. I feel blessed to come and work in Mumbai. We had a lot of fun while shooting Bad Newz and all the credit goes to Anand. He treated us like kids and his friends. We genuinely didn't feel that we were doing a job."

On directing a 'masala entertainer', Anand said, "We have grown up watching David Dhawan's comedy films and other films which starred two heroes and one heroine. These days we get to see those kinds of content only in reels. So we thought of making a film with that kind of humour. Audience will definitely enjoy the concept of the film."

Bad Newz is all set to hit the big screens on July 19.