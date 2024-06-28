Vicky Kaushal REACTS To Fan Speculating Theories Ahead Of Bad Newz Trailer Release: 'Dharma Ki Film Hai, Nolan Ki Nahi'

Ahead of the trailer launch of his film Bad Newz, actor Vicky Kaushal reacted to a social media user who speculated theories regarding the story of the film. Bad Newz also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. The actors have been busy with the promotions of the film and they have been dropping subtle hints about the film's plot to keep the audience hooked ahead of the trailer release of the film.

In the comments section of one of Vicky's recent promotional Instagram posts, a user penned an entire theory that he feels is the plot of Bad Newz. As per the user's theory, both Vicky and Ammy's characters submit their sperm samples and the real confusion begins after it is not clear whose sperm was used to inject into Triptii. The user also said one of the twists can be that Triptii is not pregnant with either of their child in the film.

"Dono ko baccha chahiye, dono kisi toh company wagerah m sperm donate karenge ki surrogacy se karwa do. Company bhabhi 2 ko sperm degi toh par ya toh confuse ho jayegi ki kiska diya ya sayad dono ka dede. Abb pregnancy m lafde ki h kiska. Aise hi ladaiya hongi ki ya toh mera mera ya tera tera wali. Abb issi m last m kuch emotional hoga aur teeno milke bacche ke ma baap ban jayenge. Twist yeh bhi ho sakta h ki baccha inn dono m se kisi ka na nikle," the user commented.

Reacting to the comment, Vicky wrote, "Dharma ki Film hai… Nolan ki nahi," and added a quirky emoticon.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing Bad Newz, shared a screenshot of Vicky and the user's conversation on his Instagram story and laughed over it.

A few days back, it was reported that the film is based on a true incident and a rare medical condition. According to a report in MidDay, Bad Newz has pregnancy as the central conflict. A source informed the news portal that it is based on a medical condition called heteropaternal superfecundation, where a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men.

The film is Triptii's first light-hearted comedy drama. She will reportedly romance both Vicky and Ammy in the film.

Bad Newz is slated to release in the theatres on July 19, 2024. The film was earlier titled Mehboob Mere Sanam. It was supposed to release in February 2024. However, it got delayed. The film also stars Neha Dhupia.