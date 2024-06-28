Vicky Kaushal REACTS To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours: 'Good News Aayegi..' (VIDEO)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif |

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film Bad Newzz with Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk on Friday (June 28). During the trailer launch of his upcoming film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal reacted to reports of his wife Katrina Kaif's pregnancy.

For those unversed, in the last couple of months, Katrina's pregnancy reports have been doing the rounds on the internet. Reportedly, the couple is expecting their first child and the actress will deliver the baby in London.

During the event, Vicky said, "Good news aayegi toh sab se phele mai Bollywood Helpline ko batayounga. (When the good news comes, I will definitely tell you guys) But abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo jo hum la rahe hai... but jab uska time aayega we will have a conversation about it."

Vicky Kaushal finally reacts to reports of Katrina Kaif's pregnancy during the trailer launch event of Bad Newz#VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif #Vikkat #BadNewz pic.twitter.com/aFQOXoq8bQ — Ria Sharma (@RiaSharma1125) June 28, 2024

Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has reignited pregnancy rumors a month ago after a video surfaced showing her strolling while walking hand in hand with husband Vicky Kaushal in London. After that another video from their London trip surfaced on the internet which showcased Katrina donning a black trousers and a matching oversized jacket. Netizens specualted if she is pregnant.

In December Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

All About Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newzz

Drawing inspiration from the success of Good Newwz, the makers have released Bad Newz's trailer. It promises a hilarious comedy. It introduces Triptii Dimri's character, who is pregnant and unsure of her father's identity and competes for the title of best father against Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

The film is directed by Anand Tiwari, and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is all set to hit the screen on 19th July 2024.

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Chhaava, in which he will play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. He will also be in Love And War, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.