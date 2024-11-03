Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Celebrates Diwali, Visits Hindu Temples Amid Escalating India-Canada Diplomatic Row; Video

In the midst of a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the assassination of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau posted clips of his Diwali celebrations with the Indo-Canadian community on Sunday. Sharing his Diwali moments on social media, Trudeau wrote, "Happy Diwali! So many special moments shared celebrating with the community this week," along with a video of the festivities.

So many special moments shared celebrating with the community this week. pic.twitter.com/rCTrJx6OMc — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 2, 2024

Trudeau Shows Off Religious Threads After Visiting Hindu Temples

In the video, Trudeau showcased religious threads on his wrists, explaining that he had received them during visits to three Hindu temples in Canada in recent months. Calling them symbols of 'good luck' and 'protection,' he remarked, “I’m not taking them off till they fall off.” Trudeau was also seen engaging warmly with the community, celebrating the festival with Indian sweets like jalebis, which he humorously mentioned he would 'save for the team.'

Wishing you all joy and prosperity during this special time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2024

Trudeau had previously extended Diwali greetings to Canadians on October 31. In his message, he praised the Indo-Canadian community, calling them vital to Canada’s cultural fabric, particularly for their roles as artists, entrepreneurs, doctors, educators, and leaders. "Diwali in Canada would not be possible without our incredible Indo-Canadian community. They represent the best of Canada," he said, celebrating their contributions to Canadian society.

Trudeau’s statement acknowledged Diwali’s significance to Hindu Canadians, noting that they are part of one of the nation’s largest and most diverse diasporas. Emphasizing inclusivity, he added, "Canada will always stand with Hindu Canadians to ensure their safety and security so they can freely and proudly practice their religion.”

Ongoing India-Canada Diplomatic Row

The festive outreach comes amid an ongoing diplomatic row that escalated in September 2023, when Canada accused Indian diplomats of being persons of interest in Nijjar’s killing. Trudeau asserted that Indian agents were possibly involved in the assassination, sparking a strong denial from the Indian government. The resulting tension led to a reciprocal expulsion of diplomats between the two nations, with India recalling its High Commissioner and Canada expelling six Indian diplomats from Ottawa.