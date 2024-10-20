 Taylor Swift Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Eras Tour In Miami As White Gown Pops Open In Back (VIDEO)
Two of Taylor Swift's dancers can be seen springing into action and helping her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
Pop icon Taylor Swift recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage. However, her dancers acted quickly, and came to her rescue. During her Eras Tour stop in Miami, Swift, 34, experienced a wardrobe malfunction as she was performing her track 'But Daddy I Love Him', with her white gown suddenly popping open in the back, reports 'People' magazine.

As per the Miami Herald's report of the concert, the singer-songwriter was just beginning the song, which is from her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown came unzipped.

As per 'People', in a video shared on social media by a fan, two of Swift's dancers can be seen springing into action and helping her zip up the dress so she could continue her performance. 'Teen Vogue' previously reported that Swift's Vivienne Westwood look, which she wears during the 'The Tortured Poets Department' segment of her concerts, features a sleeveless ball gown silhouette with a corseted bodice and a peekaboo skirt.

A part of the lyrics from 'Fortnight' is written repeatedly across the dress in black cursive handwriting, and Swift wears a black bodysuit underneath to help her make a quick change into her circus-inspired outfit for her track 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart'. The singer debuted another new costume which immediately had fans theorising that 'Reputation' (Taylor's Version) could be on the way.

The 14-time Grammy winner emerged in a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit during the Reputation-era portion of her show. The one-legged suit featured intertwining snakes - this time in gold rather than red, per concert photos. Bodysuits were a favourite look for Swift throughout her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Additionally, on the back of the new catsuit, one snake made the shape of the number two

