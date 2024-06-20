Taylor Swift's Private Jet Vandalised By Climate Activists In London Ahead Of Her Wembley Eras Tour, 2 Held

Taylor Swift's Wembley Eras Tour concert is all set to take place on Friday, however, the singer was met with a setback just a day before it as her private jet was targeted in a London airport protest. Jennifer Kowalski, a former sustainability manager from Dumbarton, was arrested alongside Cole for painting and vandalising private jets at London's Stansted airport.

According to reports, Just Stop Oil's eco-activists painted numerous private planes with orange paint, including Swift's jet. Her flight had landed only hours before the second anti-fossil fuels protest took place.

Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Jet

Swift's name has been added to a growing list of celebrities being scrutinised for their usage of private aircrafts. As concerns about carbon emissions grow raising fears about rising global temperatures, her Eras Tour jet use allegedly stirred up climate campaigners.

The incident happened shortly after the popstar's jet landed at the airport ahead of her concert tour. The activists posted a video in which they hacked through the fence to infiltrate the airstrip. The activists claimed, "Two Just Stop Oil supporters have painted multiple private jets on the airfield where Taylor Swift’s jet landed mere hours before.”

Earlier, such cases have happened with Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and many more personalities, who have been targeted for their private jet travel activities. However, in Taylor's case, it's her touring schedule from one stop to the next that has made her the top target.