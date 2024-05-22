VIDEO: Taylor Swift Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction On Stage During Stockholm Eras Tour, Handles It Like A Boss

Global sensation and pop icon Taylor Swift suffered wardrobe malfunction during her performance in Stockholm, a part of the European leg of her sold-out Eras Tour. Several videos have gone viral on social media platforms in which the singer is seen handing the wardrobe slip like a boss. Unfazed by it, she maintained her calm and continued with her performance on stage.

In the now-viral video, Taylor Swift is seen struggling with her blue wrap dress after pausing her performance on stage. It gives a glimpse of her shimmery green and yellow outfit which she wore under the flowy dress.

Read Also VIDEO: Taylor Swift Flaunts Hickey At Sweden Concert After Italy Vacation With Beau Travis Kelce

As the singer tried to wrap the outfit, a member of the crew rushed to help her. "Just talk amongst yourselves," she said while struggling with the dress. In the video, a concertgoer is also heard screaming, "She’s having a wardrobe malfunction."

Reportedly, at the same time, Taylor Swift also dealt with some technical difficulties. After the issue was resolved and after the singer managed to tie her dress, she continued her piano set for How Did It End?

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift received mixed reactions from netizens for changing her outfit on stage mid-performance in front of the lakhs of people during Paris Eras Tour.

A video of the act went viral on the internet in which she can be seen wearing a taffeta dress while performing one of her hit numbers and then, she put up a 'possessed' act. As the act continued, a 'possessed' Swift was seen stepping out of the dress wearing a black bra and shorts. Then, she proceeded to sing 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' as she wore a bling golden jacket and 'came back to life', and the audience in the stadium went berserk over the transformation.

Taylor Swift's outfit change between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" during her Paris Eras Tour show. pic.twitter.com/rdwTqL0M3y — Variety (@Variety) May 9, 2024

However, netizens were divided over the video as some called it her greatest act and others called it 'embarrassing'.