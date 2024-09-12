Taylor Swift Wins Big At VMA's; Makes History And Ties With Beyonce To Become The First Solo Artist To Have Highest Number Of Trophies

By: Amisha Shirgave | September 12, 2024
The Video Music Awards took place on September 11 and it was totally a celeb packed event with all the top singers across the globe had gathered
Taylor Swift has always been a popular artist at the VMA's for winning multiple awards. This year, her dominance continued where she took home 7 awards including the night's biggest, the trophy for video of the year
Until the awards last night, Taylor owned 23 VMA's and after last night, She now ties with Beyonce who has a total of 30 awards. 25 solo and 5 collabs
The 'Karma' singer went to the show with 23 awards and went down to win 7 trophies. She thanked her boyfriend Travis for being her strength all along.
Swift and Malone also took the biggest award of the night, first televised award of the VMAs for the best collaboration, for “Fortnight”
She thanked her audience but first started her speech by remembering the devastating 9/11 awards that happened 23 years ago
Taylor has 12 nomination at the 2024 MTV VMA's. Not only did she take home 7 awards but also won the singer won the Artist of the Year award
