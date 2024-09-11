Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris After Presidential Debate, Calls Herself 'Childless Cat Lady'

After watching the first debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, singer Taylor Swift came out in support of Harris saying "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election." Taylor Swift on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note.

The note stated, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

Swift further said, "Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth."

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first Black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

Swift mentioned Harris' choice of Walz in her endorsement. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," the singer added.

Swift also urged people to do research before making their choices. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story," Swift continued.

She concluded her post by calling herself a "childless cat lady," alluding to a phrase previously used by Sen JD Vance, Trump's running mate, to criticise Democrats.

Kamala Harris is of Indian origin. Her mother was Indian and her father is Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States. She was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington.

In the presidential polls, Harris has rallied on several issues. She has expressed support for women's abortion rights, promised to provide an "earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal immigrants, and has also presented an "opportunity economy" plan.

On other contentious issues like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Israel-Hamas war, and China, Harris has presented a similar stance as President Biden's administration.

In 2020, Swift announced her support for Biden and Harris in their bid for the White House, as reported by CNN Entertainment.

Throughout her almost two-decade career, Swift refrained from discussing politics until the 2018 midterms, when she gave her endorsement to two Democratic candidates from Tennessee. Since then, she has been outspoken in her support for Democratic policies and candidates, frequently urging her followers to vote and advocating for women's rights, reproductive health, and LGBTQ+ rights.

In her 2020 documentary "Miss Americana," Swift expressed remorse for not speaking out about political issues earlier, telling her father Scott Swift in an emotionally charged moment that she felt the need "to be on the right side of history." In another part of the documentary, she criticized former President Donald Trump.

A segment of Swift's fans, known as Swifties, have united during the 2024 election cycle, establishing an online community called Swifties for Kamala shortly after Biden exited the race and endorsed Harris, as reported by CNN Entertainment