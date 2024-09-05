 Attention Swifties! Auckland University Launches A Course On Taylor Swift; All You Need To Know
Attention Swifties! Auckland University Launches A Course On Taylor Swift; All You Need To Know

Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has introduced a summer course titled 'Taylor Swift Communications Professional,' exploring the pop icon's career and branding strategies.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Taylor Swift | X

New Zealand's Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has officially launched a course on the American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. The university will offer a summer school course based on the singer’s 18-year-long career. This is the first university-level course featuring the global pop icon in Australasia, and it is being offered by AUT's School of Communication Studies.

Students interested in taking the course can apply for it. This course will allow students to study and apply the communications theory to Swift's work by enrolling in the 'Taylor Swift Communications Professional course'. The students enrolled in the course will also have the opportunity to analyse Taylor Swift's career from a modern communication perspective. Students will also work on a case study that examines the various communication tactics that Taylor employs to keep her fans interested and her in the news.

In order to accommodate students who are unable to attend in person, the institute added that if there is sufficient interest, it might potentially offer the course online.

Everyone can benefit from this course, including seasoned professionals seeking to broaden their knowledge and high school students hoping to get a head start on their college studies.

This course is the result of the overwhelming response to the academic conference "Swiftposium," which took place earlier this year in Melbourne during Taylor's Eras Tour. The discussion focused on Taylor's influence on Swifties worldwide and her global impact.

