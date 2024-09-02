'ChatGPT Is Like Talking Taylor Swift To Grandfather': Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Weighs In On AI Debate Between ChatGPT & Perplexity | Wikimedia Commons

In the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) which is continuously gearing up in every sector, a recent debate over OpenAI's ChatGPT and another AI tool Perplexity has sparked a debate on the social media platform on which is better.

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also opined adding, "Chat GPT is like talking Taylor Swift to grandfather who is from Bono and Roger Waters era. Perplexity is perpetually intelligent. Then and now. "

"This is because chat GPT has limit on data mining to a date on its models. So for recent events it won’t be logically good," added Sharma further.

Sharma's comment came in response to a discussion about the accuracy of responses from ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. He reshared Srinivas’s post and commented on the difference in the results.

Background of the story

The conversation began when Aravind Srinivas, founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, shared a post comparing the results produced by ChatGPT and Perplexity AI. The post was in response to a user named Arap Muk, who asked, "Any strong reasons why one should choose perplexity over ChatGPT for search?"

Muk shared in his post the response of both the AIs to the question “What has triggered X being restricted in Brazil?"

Srinivas responding to Muk's post wrote, " That is why"

Arap Muk, an X user, taking to the social media handle wrote, "I have just downloaded perplexity and posed this question “What has triggered X being restricted in Brazil ?” on both ChatGPT and perplexity. These are the responses and ChatGPT seems unaware of the latest developments."

Srinivas further elaborated on this, adding, "ChatGPT struggles with real time information and decisions on when to use sources and when not to, and doesn’t always use high quality sources."

Netizens Reaction

An X user responding to Sharma's post wrote, "Knowledge is understanding all the available GPTs and how to use them. Wisdom is knowing which GPT excels in which area and when to use them."

Another user added, "Not Taylor Swift catching strays why is she getting dragged into the discussion?"

