Mumbai: Tata Power Eases Electricity Connection Process For Ganeshotsav Pandals

As Mumbai gears up for the 10-day long festival of Ganeshotsav with celebrations and large-scale public displays across the city starting on September 7 to September 17, Tata Power has recently announced a streamlined process for Ganeshotsav pandals across the city to obtain authorised and reliable temporary electricity connections at residential tariff rates.

With the festival just around the corner, Tata Power, one of India's largest integrated power companies, is offering a new, simplified way for pandals to secure temporary electricity connections.

In addition to the existing customer service channels - customer portal (https://customerportal.tatapower.com), email (customercare@tatapower.com), and toll-free numbers (1800-209-5161 / 19123); the company has also introduced a WhatsApp number (8976972889) to facilitate quicker and more convenient requests.

The introduction of the WhatsApp number means that consumers can now request new connections with just a few taps on their smartphones.

"Tata Power is also proactively reaching out to pandals that utilised temporary connections last year to continue offering their support. This reputation of being reliable and ensuring timely service has led 30+ Ganeshotsav pandals to seek temporary connections for this year’s festivities," added the company.

Furthermore, over 30 Ganeshotsav pandals have already sought Tata Power’s temporary connections for the upcoming grant celebrations in the city.

In addition to the connection process, the company is also encouraging pandals to opt for Green Power. Green Power, sourced from the company's solar and wind farms, offers a zero-carbon footprint solution for powering the pandals.

By choosing Green Power, pandal organisers can reduce their environmental impact and contribute to the promotion of renewable energy during one of Mumbai’s most significant festivals.