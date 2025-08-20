CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared For Class 10th 12th At cgbse.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 | Image: Official Website

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The supplementary results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Candidates who took the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams can check and download the CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 at cgbse.nic.in.

In order to access the CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their roll number and other details on the portal.

These tests were organised to offer students another chance to rectify or clear subjects they failed in the main board exams earlier this year.

The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from July 9 to July 21, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from July 8 to July 22, 2025. Now that the results are out, students are requested to go through their scorecards carefully. It is necessary to check personal information, subject-wise marks, and result status overall. If any errors are found, they must be reported to the student's school authorities at the earliest or to the CGBSE office to rectify them.

For Class 10 students, the next decision is to choose an academic stream for higher secondary studies. Depending on their interests and desired future course, they can opt for science, commerce, or humanities. This will become their guidance for further studies and profession later on.

Class 12 students, however, can now look for undergraduate degree courses of their choice. Based on their stream and inclinations, they can apply for bachelor's programmes or professional courses or start preparing for competitive exams according to their career aspiration.

Earlier, CGBSE had performed the main board exams on the scheduled dates. Class 10 board exams had been conducted from March 3, 2025, to March 24, 2025, and Class 12 from March 1, 2025, to March 28, 2025. The results of these main exams were declared on May 7, 2025.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Direct Link