 CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared For Class 10th 12th At cgbse.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared For Class 10th 12th At cgbse.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Declared For Class 10th 12th At cgbse.nic.in; Get Direct Link Here

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The supplementary results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
CGBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 | Image: Official Website

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The supplementary results for the Class 10 and 12 examinations have been released by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE). Candidates who took the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams can check and download the CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 at cgbse.nic.in.

In order to access the CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025, candidates will have to enter their roll number and other details on the portal.

These tests were organised to offer students another chance to rectify or clear subjects they failed in the main board exams earlier this year.

The Class 10 supplementary exams were conducted from July 9 to July 21, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from July 8 to July 22, 2025. Now that the results are out, students are requested to go through their scorecards carefully. It is necessary to check personal information, subject-wise marks, and result status overall. If any errors are found, they must be reported to the student's school authorities at the earliest or to the CGBSE office to rectify them.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On UP Govt Over Voter List Deletion Row

For Class 10 students, the next decision is to choose an academic stream for higher secondary studies. Depending on their interests and desired future course, they can opt for science, commerce, or humanities. This will become their guidance for further studies and profession later on.

Read Also
NCERT Introduces New Module On Operation Sindoor And India’s Fight Against Terrorism For Classes 3...
article-image

Class 12 students, however, can now look for undergraduate degree courses of their choice. Based on their stream and inclinations, they can apply for bachelor's programmes or professional courses or start preparing for competitive exams according to their career aspiration.

Earlier, CGBSE had performed the main board exams on the scheduled dates. Class 10 board exams had been conducted from March 3, 2025, to March 24, 2025, and Class 12 from March 1, 2025, to March 28, 2025. The results of these main exams were declared on May 7, 2025.

CGBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malhar 2025: St Xavier's Festival Concludes With Sessions By Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Supriya...

Malhar 2025: St Xavier's Festival Concludes With Sessions By Justice Revati Mohite Dere, Supriya...

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

Delhi Govt Hikes Nursing Interns’ Stipend From ₹500 To ₹13,150 After 27 Years

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,121 Posts Begins On August 24; Check...

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1,121 Posts Begins On August 24; Check...

Flooded Hostel Room And Falling Ceilings: OP Jindal Students Raise Safety Concerns

Flooded Hostel Room And Falling Ceilings: OP Jindal Students Raise Safety Concerns

Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And...

Class 8 Student Fatally Stabbed In Ahmedabad School; Parents Allege P*rn Access, Molestation, And...