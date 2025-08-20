NCERT Introduces New Module On Operation Sindoor And India’s Fight Against Terrorism For Classes 3 To 12

NCERT Introduces New Module on Operation Sindoor | Image: NCERT

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched a new educational module highlighting Operation Sindoor, India’s swift and decisive military response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025 that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Designed for interactive learning across school levels, NCERT has released:

Operation Sindoor: A Saga of Valour – for Preparatory and Middle Stages

Operation Sindoor: A Mission of Honour and Bravery – for the Secondary Stage

These modules aim to cultivate awareness about national security, bravery, and collective civic responsibility.

The Pahalgam Attack: A National Tragedy

On April 22, 2025, terrorists affiliated with The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, launched a brutal assault on unarmed tourists at Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam. The incident led to 26 civilian deaths and ignited widespread national mourning. Massive candlelight vigils, public protests, and shutdowns were witnessed across Kashmir and major Indian cities, including protests by Muslim groups in Hyderabad and Lucknow.

Pakistan's Involvement

The NCERT module places clear responsibility on Pakistan, stating that both its political and military leadership were complicit.

"Pakistan denied any involvement and didn’t take any steps to stop the terrorists. India kept urging them to shut down the terrorist camps, but their leaders didn’t act. In fact, their political and military leadership was involved," the text asserts.

The Strike: Operation Sindoor

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor — a coordinated military mission executed on May 7, 2025, beginning at 01:05 AM. The operation lasted 22 minutes, yet its precision and impact were historic.

Key Highlights:

Army: Neutralised 7 ground-based terror installations.

Air Force: Targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed facilities in Muridke and Bahawalpur.

Precision-Driven: Emphasis was laid on avoiding civilian casualties; all targets were verified multiple times before engagement.

The Symbolism Behind the Name

The name Sindoor—a traditional symbol of love, respect, and marital commitment worn by married women—was chosen to honour the widows of the victims and soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiment: "Operation Sindoor is not just a name, but a reflection of the feelings of millions of people. It is an unwavering commitment to justice."

Pakistan’s Retaliation and India’s Defence

On May 8, Pakistan retaliated with drone and artillery strikes, targeting both military and civilian zones, including schools and religious sites. Fourteen Indian civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed.

India’s defensive shield, comprising the S-400, Akash, and Pechora systems, intercepted most attacks. A major offensive by Pakistan on May 10 was also effectively thwarted.

Tri-Forces Coordination and Indigenous Technology

Operation Sindoor saw unprecedented coordination between the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, BSF, and ISRO. It marked a landmark in the use of indigenous military technologies under the Make in India initiative.

According to the module, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Armed Forces were able to act quickly and effectively against terrorism because of the progress India has made in developing its own defence technology.

Civilian Mobilisation: Operation Abhyas

On the home front, India also rolled out Operation Abhyas, a nationwide emergency preparedness exercise. Conducted on May 7, the drill involved air raid sirens, blackout simulations, and public awareness campaigns on emergency protocols.

The module stresses that public resilience and civic discipline were integral to India’s comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism.