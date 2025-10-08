 NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download Link Here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download Link Here

The NIOS 2025 exams will be held from October 14 to November 18, 2025. Candidates must carry their hall ticket and a valid ID proof, or entry will be denied.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 | Official Website

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the NIOS class 10th and 12th hall ticket 2025 for October-November examination session on Wednesday. The candidates can view and download the NIOS hall ticket 2025 from sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.

For viewing the NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025, the candidates will be required to provide their 12 digit roll number and choose the type of hall ticket on the website.

The NIOS 2025 exams will be conducted between October 14 and November 18, 2025. The aspirants have to bring the NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. All students without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Only those candidates who have paid their examination fees and have a photograph on file with NIOS can download their admit cards. Candidates with problems related to hall ticket generation are encouraged to contact their Regional Centre immediately.

FPJ Shorts
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
BLACKPINK's Jisso & Zayn Announce New Song 'Eyes Closed': Here's What We Know So Far
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai International Airport's ₹19,650 Crore Design Is Inspired Lotus Flower: Floating Glass Terminal Roof, 12 Petal-Like Structures & More
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
Navi Mumbai Airport Named After Loknete DB Patil: Why He Holds A Special Place In Maharashtra’s History
IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen
IndiGo Launches Direct Flights From Mumbai To Copenhagen

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 hall tickets 2025 will reflect key information like the name of the candidate, roll number, date of examination, shift timing, and address of the examination centre. Candidates are urged to check all information on the hall ticket thoroughly and report any discrepancies so that they can enter smoothly on the examination date.

Class 12 theory examinations will start with Early Childhood Care and Education on October 14, while Class 10 examinations will start with Sanskrit Sahitya and Entrepreneurship.

Read Also
NIOS Class 10th, 12th Exams 2025: Theory Dates Announced For September-October Session; Check...
article-image

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Step 2: Click on the link NIOS Hall Ticket 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NIOS 10th 12th Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Study In UK: University of Leeds Launches International Excellence Scholarships 2026 Worth Up To...

Study In UK: University of Leeds Launches International Excellence Scholarships 2026 Worth Up To...

PM Modi Launches STEP In Maharashtra: What Is Short-Term Employability Programme & How to Apply |...

PM Modi Launches STEP In Maharashtra: What Is Short-Term Employability Programme & How to Apply |...

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download...

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download...

Shashi Tharoor Applauds Kerala Student Niveditha For Swimming World Record With Hands And Legs Tied

Shashi Tharoor Applauds Kerala Student Niveditha For Swimming World Record With Hands And Legs Tied

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Group C Posts Underway; Check Details...

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Group C Posts Underway; Check Details...