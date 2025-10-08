NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 Out: Class 10th, 12th Admit Card Released For October Session; Get Download Link Here

NIOS 10th, 12th Hall Ticket 2025 | Official Website

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the NIOS class 10th and 12th hall ticket 2025 for October-November examination session on Wednesday. The candidates can view and download the NIOS hall ticket 2025 from sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket.

For viewing the NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025, the candidates will be required to provide their 12 digit roll number and choose the type of hall ticket on the website.

The NIOS 2025 exams will be conducted between October 14 and November 18, 2025. The aspirants have to bring the NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid ID proof to the exam centre. All students without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Only those candidates who have paid their examination fees and have a photograph on file with NIOS can download their admit cards. Candidates with problems related to hall ticket generation are encouraged to contact their Regional Centre immediately.

The NIOS Class 10 and 12 hall tickets 2025 will reflect key information like the name of the candidate, roll number, date of examination, shift timing, and address of the examination centre. Candidates are urged to check all information on the hall ticket thoroughly and report any discrepancies so that they can enter smoothly on the examination date.

Class 12 theory examinations will start with Early Childhood Care and Education on October 14, while Class 10 examinations will start with Sanskrit Sahitya and Entrepreneurship.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

Step 2: Click on the link NIOS Hall Ticket 2025

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their hall ticket number on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the NIOS 10th 12th Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen

NIOS 10th, 12th hall ticket 2025 Direct Link